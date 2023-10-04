Brightwell (undisclosed) will be limited in practice Wednesday, Bob Brookover of NJ.com reports.
It's not clear what the injury Brightwell is dealing with is, but the Arizona product will be unable to participate in full to the start the week. He'll try to ramp up his activity ahead of Sunday's game against Miami on Thursday or Friday.
