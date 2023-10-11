Brightwell (ankle) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Brightwell was also limited at practice last week before ultimately suiting up to play in Week 5 at Miami, so that he wasn't a full go Wednesday is likely just maintenance related. He'll have two more chances to log a full practice Thursday and Friday before Sunday's game at Buffalo.
