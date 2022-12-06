Brightwell did not log any offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-20 tie with Washington, but he gained 44 yards on two kick returns.

Brightwell entered the weekend with a questionable tag due to an illness. He was ultimately able to play against Washington but did not garner any snaps on offense for the first time since Week 10. Brightwell had seen his most action of the campaign one week earlier, totaling 31 yards on five carries and 18 yards on two catches against Dallas. He's yet to log more than 10 offensive snaps in any game this season, and his value to the Giants is primarily as a kick returner.