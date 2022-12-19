Brightwell did not log any offensive snaps in New York's Week 15 win over the Commanders. He played on 15 special-teams snaps and tallied 21 yards on his lone kickoff return.

With Saquon Barkley limited last week against the Eagles, Brightwell saw a season-high 21 offensive snaps and tallied 41 total yards. However, Barkley was back at full strength Sunday, pushing Brightwell out of the offense entirely. Matt Breida looks to have a secure hold on the minimal backup touches behind Barkley, so Brightwell could be in line for more games like this one during which he works exclusively as a special teamer.