Brightwell (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Brightwell was forced out of Sunday's game versus Washington with a hamstring injury, which is now also keeping him out of practice to start the week. Unless he can come back to practice Thursday or Friday, he'll probably have to sit out Week 8 versus the Jets.
