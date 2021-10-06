Brightwell failed to record a single rush or target in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Saints.
Brightwell did not see the field on offense and is currently the team's third string running back behind Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker. With Barkley playing at an elite level, both Booker and Brightwell will likely find it difficult to see much playing time in the Giants' offensive attack. However, if Barkley were to suffer an injury this season, the rookie could potentially find himself splitting some work with Booker. Brightwell remains well off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Cowboys.