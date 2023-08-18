Brightwell is not in uniform for Friday's exhibition matchup with the Panthers due to an undisclosed issue, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Brightwell is competing with Jashaun Corbin, James Robinson and Eric Gray for the team's No. 3 running back role behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida. It is unclear what specific issue he is dealing with, but the Giants have one more preseason game left, so he will have more time to make an impression going forward.