Brightwell (illness) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Brightwell is under the weather to start Week 13 prep but will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Washington. The aliment comes at an inopportune time for the running back, who saw a career-high seven touches in the team's Week 12 loss to Dallas.
