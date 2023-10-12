Brightwell (ankle) did not participate at practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Brightwell began the week with a limited practice Wednesday, but his absence Thursday puts his availability for Week 6 in doubt. If he can't practice in at least some capacity Friday, he'll probably be forced to sit out Sunday at Buffalo.
More News
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Limited practice to start week•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Good to go at Miami•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Limited by ankle again Thursday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Officially limited in pratice•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Limited by injury•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Gets five touches Monday•