Brightwell was limited in practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

It was previously reported Wednesday by Bob Brookover of NJ.com that Brightwell was to be limited at practice Wednesday but without a specified reason. Salomone's report confirms those expectations were correct while also shedding some light on the cause, which is due to an ankle injury. Brightwell has seen his role grow over the last two weeks while Saquon Barkley recovers from a sprained ankle. If Barkley remains out and Brightwell recovers in time, he should see a continuance of that role Sunday against the Dolphins.