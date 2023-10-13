Brightwell (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Buffalo, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
After sitting out of practice Thursday, Brightwell was a limited participant Friday, giving himself at least a chance to play in Week 6. With Saquon Barkley (ankle) also listed as questionable, the Giants go into the weekend with Matt Breida and Eric Gray as their only certainties at running back.
More News
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Now sitting out of practice•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Limited practice to start week•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Good to go at Miami•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Limited by ankle again Thursday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Officially limited in pratice•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Limited by injury•