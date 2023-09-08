Brightwell (knee) does not carry an injury designation Friday ahead of Sunday's game versus Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Despite having been sidelined since mid-August with a knee issue, Brightwell will be healthy enough to play in Week 1 versus the Cowboys. He probably won't get many touches as long as Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida remain healthy, though.
