Brightwell is expected to get some carries in a backfield led by Matt Breida with Saquon Barkley (ankle) ruled out for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Breida is expected to lead New York's backfield, but Brightwell is next in line for carries, while 2023 fifth-round pick Eric Gray could mix in sporadically as both a runner and a pass catcher. Brightwell has 150 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries since being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Giants.