Brightwell carried one time for five yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's blowout loss to the Cowboys.

Brightwell didn't get a touch until midway through the fourth quarter, when the Giants were down 40-0. He logged a five-yard rush on his lone carry and added a pair of meaningless receptions with the clock ticking down for the final two plays of the game. Brightwell ended up on the field for 11of New York's 70 offensive snaps overall, and he could be hard-pressed to see even that much action most weeks as he works behind Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida.