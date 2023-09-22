Brightwell rushed four times for five yards and caught two of three targets for 31 yards in Thursday's Week 3 loss to San Francisco.

It was expected that Brightwell would see more snaps with Saquon Barkley out with an ankle injury, though Matt Breida saw the bulk of New York's backfield work. Brightwell ended up logging nine offensive snaps, making a minimal impact on the ground with a long gain of just two yards. He was more effective as a pass catcher, as his pair of receptions went for 18 and 13 yards, respectively. Breida will likely continue to see the majority of snaps at running back for as long as Barkley remains out, but Brightwell appears to be the clear second option while that remains the case -- rookie No. 3 back Eric Gray saw all of his work on special teams Thursday.