Brightwell lost one yard on his only carry and returned one kickoff for 26 yards in a loss to the Vikings on Saturday.

After failing to record any offensive snaps against Washington in Week 15, Brightwell got one snap Saturday, but he lost a yard on a first-down carry in the first quarter. His role as the team's kick returner boosts his importance to New York, but Brightwell shouldn't be expected to be a fantasy producer while lead back Saquon Barkley (63 snaps Saturday) and No. 2 ball carrier Matt Breida (11 snaps) are healthy.