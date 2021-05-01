The Giants selected Brightwell in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

A senior out of Arizona, Brightwell initially started his collegiate career at slot receiver before transitioning to a change-of-pace running back. The 23-year-old doesn't handle contact well, but he's relatively good at planting his foot and exploding through a hole, especially given his rawness as a running back. He likely isn't as complete of a backup as Devontae Booker, but he's an intriguing athlete in an offense that is dangerously thin at running back behind Saquon Barkley.