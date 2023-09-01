Brightwell (undisclosed) was not a full participant at practice Thursday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Brightwell stands to contribute mostly on special teams when healthy, as he currently looks like New York's top kick returner, but he could occasionally spell Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida as a depth option on offense, per John Fennelley of USA Today.
