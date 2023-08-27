Brightwell (undisclosed) is still not fully healed as of Sunday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Brightwell has been sidelined by the injury for over a week, and his inability to get back on the field will likely hamper his chances to make the team's 53-man roster as the No. 3 running back, according to Duggan.
