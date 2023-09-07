Brightwell (knee) was a limited participant at practice Thursday ahead of Sunday's game versus Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Brightwell has been sidelined since the middle of August with a knee issue, and his status for the Giants' game in Week 1 is now in true doubt. If he proves unable to play come Sunday, fifth-round rookie Eric Gray would be a likely candidate to replace him as the primary kick returner.