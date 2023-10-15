Brightwell (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Brightwell came into the weekend questionable with an ankle injury, but he will be able to take the field against Buffalo. Saquon Barkley (ankle) is also active for the contest, so Brightwell is likely to see his already small role on offense further reduced. Brightwell worked exclusively on special teams last week against Miami, and that may be the case again Sunday night.
More News
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Questionable for Sunday at Bills•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Now sitting out of practice•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Limited practice to start week•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Good to go at Miami•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Limited by ankle again Thursday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Officially limited in pratice•