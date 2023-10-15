Brightwell (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Brightwell came into the weekend questionable with an ankle injury, but he will be able to take the field against Buffalo. Saquon Barkley (ankle) is also active for the contest, so Brightwell is likely to see his already small role on offense further reduced. Brightwell worked exclusively on special teams last week against Miami, and that may be the case again Sunday night.