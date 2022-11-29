Brightwell is dealing with an illness Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Brightwell is coming off a season-high five carries for 31 yards, as well as two catches on two targets for 18 yards in Week 12's loss to the Cowboys. With no one behind him on the team's positional depth chart, a promotion from the team's practice squad may be in order, if he is unable to suit up Sunday against the Commanders.
More News
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Gets expanded role Thursday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Gets one touch in Week 2•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Won't play against Bengals•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Could get big opportunity Thursday•