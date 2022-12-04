Brightwell (illness) is active Sunday against the Commanders.
Brightwell closed out the week with back-to-back limited practices, and he's good to go Week 13 against Washington. He saw an increased role in Week 12's loss to the Cowboys, which may be worth monitoring to see if it carries over to today.
More News
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Bumps up practice activity Thursday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Not spotted at practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Under the weather•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Gets expanded role Thursday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Gets into end zone Sunday•