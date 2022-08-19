Brightwell won't play in Sunday's preseason matchup against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Both Brightwell and Matt Breida (undisclosed) will be held out against Cincinnati, so Antonio Williams and Jashaun Corbin should have increased opportunities in the Giants' backfield. Brightwell's final chance to play in the preseason will be Aug. 28 against the Jets.
More News
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Could get big opportunity Thursday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Participates in minicamp•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: No practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Gary Brightwell: Not returning Sunday•