Green (shoulder) has been ruled out of Saturday's preseason contest against the Jets, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Michigan was brought in by the Giants this offseason and has been competing to make the active roster and unfortunately for him, this most likely hurts his chances. It's more likely that the young cornerback will make the practice squad now as he'll be dealing with this shoulder issue. Green's injury severity is unknown for the time being.