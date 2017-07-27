Giants' Geno Smith: Cleared for camp
Smith (knee-ACL) was cleared for the start of training camp on Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.
Smith said he was fully healthy a couple months ago but he has only just been cleared to practice fully. He'll be expected to be the top backup to Eli Manning now that he's back.
