Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins.

As expected, Smith has yielded backup duty to Davis Webb, but interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo was noncommittal during the week about an appearance for the rookie signal caller. No matter how the QB situation plays out Week 17, Smith may have played his last snap for any squad based in New York City due to his status as a unrestricted free agent in the offseason.