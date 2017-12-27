Smith is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, allowing rookie Davis Webb to serve as Eli Manning's backup, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Aside from Smith's dalliance as the Giants' starter Week 13 in Oakland, he's only earned four offensive snaps in his first season with the team. The upcoming swap of backup quarterbacks has been in the works for a few weeks at this point, as Webb has been building up his practice reps with the first-team offense of late. An unrestricted free agent in the offseason, Smith seems as if he'll be searching for another employer in a few months.