Smith will likely return to a backup role Week 14 against the Cowboys with the team expected to reinstall Eli Manning as its starting quarterback, a source informed Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Even amid a lost season, the Giants' decision to strip Manning of his long-held starting duties and hand the keys of the offense over to Smith for Sunday's eventual 24-17 loss to the Oakland drew criticism in many circles. While not a complete disaster Sunday (21-for-34, one touchdown, no interception and two lost fumbles), the 27-year-old apparently didn't do quite enough to strengthen his hold on the gig before the man who had named Smith starter, head coach Ben McAdoo, was fired Monday. It's not clear if interim coach Steve Spagnuolo intends to stick with Manning beyond Week 14, but if another change is made, rookie third-round pick Davis Webb seems like a better than Smith, an impending free agent, to get a look.