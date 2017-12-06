Smith is in line to back up Eli Manning during the Giants' game Sunday against the Cowboys, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

The Giants will officially reinstate Eli Manning as the team's starting quarterback Wednesday following the veteran's one-game benching, a change that was set in motion shortly after head coach Ben McAdoo was fired Monday. While Smith, who threw for 212 yards and one touchdown but lost two fumbles during his start in the Week 13 loss to the Raiders, is set to become a free agent this offseason and doesn't appear to have a long-term future with the franchise, he'll likely dress Sunday with third-round rookie Davis Webb apparently not ready for the understudy role just yet. Webb is expected to receive more reps than usual in practice this week, however, potentially setting the stage for Smith to fall to third on the depth chart at some point during the Giants' final three games.