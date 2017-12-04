Giants' Geno Smith: Unimpressive in debut

Smith completed 21 of 34 pass attempts for 212 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to Oakland. He also lost two fumbles and added 13 rushing yards on three attempts.

Starting in lieu of Eli Manning, Smith compiled only one drive of more than five plays and lost both fumbles in the first half. The third quarter was more of the same before he was able to lead two scoring drives in the fourth while trailing by 10. Even if the West Virginia product keeps the starting job going forward, he is not a dependable fantasy option outside of two-quarterback leagues despite another nice matchup against Dallas in Week 14.