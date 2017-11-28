Giants' Geno Smith: Will start at quarterback Sunday

Smith will start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Coming into this week, Eli Manning had started 210 consecutive regular-season games, which is every Giants game since Nov. 21, 2004, but that streak will come to an end Sunday in favor of Smith. Smith hasn't started a game in the regular season since 2015 with the Jets, but he, along with rookie quarterback Davis Webb, will get plenty of opportunities in the last five games of the regular season. With New York's quarterback situation looking cloudy for the rest of the year, it's probably safe to stay away from Smith in anything but very deep leagues, especially considering how stagnant the Giants' offense has been without many receiving threats.