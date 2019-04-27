Giants' George Asafo-Adjei: New York adds in seventh

The Giants selected Asafo-Adjei in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 232nd overall.

Asafo-Adjei started at right tackle in his lone season as full-time starter for Kentucky, but he looks like a guard by NFL standards. In addition to a big build (6-foot-5, 306 pounds), he offers standout linear explosiveness with a 5.03-second 40 and 30-inch vertical.

