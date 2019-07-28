Giants' George Asafo-Adjei: Still in concussion protocol
Asafo-Adjei was unable to practice Sunday as he's still in the league's concussion protocol, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Asafo-Adjei was a seventh-round pick in this April's draft, after he spent last season as a full-time starter at Kentucky. He's likely vying for a depth role on the offensive line during training camp, and won't participate in practice until he at least clears concussion protocol.
