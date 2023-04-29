The Giants selected Owens in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 254th overall.

Owens is in the weird position of being both experienced and underdeveloped, perhaps in part from playing both cornerback and safety at various points for Houston. At 6-feet, 195 pounds Owens showed plus athleticism with a 37.5-inch vertical and 125-inch broad jump, though his 4.57-second 40 from the Houston pro day is more indicative of safety-like speed. If Owens has another level of ability inside then defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is as qualified as anyone to bring it out.