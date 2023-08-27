Owens will not return to Saturday's preseason contest against the Jets after suffering a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 23-year-old was picked in the seventh-round of the 2023 NFL Draft and is currently listed as the team's third-string free safety behind Xavier McKinney and Nick McCloud. Owens has been fighting to make the team's active roster, but this injury most likely worsens his odds. The severity of the Houston product's injury is unknown for the time being.