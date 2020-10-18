Tate brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Giants' 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Tate was uncharacteristically quiet in the narrow win, with his target tally qualifying as his lowest since Week 9 of the 2011 season. The veteran wideout has seen his production affected by the inconsistency of Daniel Jones under center, as he's yet to top 47 receiving yards in any contest, although he'd at least partly made up for that with four or five receptions in each of his first four contests prior to Week 6. Tate will look to bounce back with better numbers across the board versus the Eagles in a Week 7 Thursday night road battle.