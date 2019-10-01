The Giants activated Tate (suspension) to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

After completing his four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Tate had the ban lifted Monday, but the Giants' had a week-long roster exemption to make a decision on when to add him to the 53-man. With that call made, he'll be back in action Sunday against the Vikings, likely as the No. 3 pass catcher for rookie QB Daniel Jones behind top wideout Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram with Saquon Barkley (ankle) on the pine.