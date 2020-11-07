Tate will not travel with the team Sunday to Washington and is out ahead of the contest against the Football Team, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

This appears to be a direct result of numerous grievances Tate has aired publicly over the last week regarding his role with the Giants. A demotion to the scout team earlier this week seemed to further solidify Tate's poor standing with the team, but this move certainly could have massive ramifications for the 32-year-old's future with the franchise. For now expect C.J. Board and Austin Mack to soak up some of the additional snaps, with Dante Pettis likely to take over the role more permanently once he passes COVID-19 protocols next week.