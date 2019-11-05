Tate caught all six of his targets for 42 yards in Monday night's 37-18 loss to the Giants. He also rushed once for 16 yards.

Tate's performance included a highlight-reel, one-handed reception along the sideline to convert a third-and-14 early in the second quarter. In fact, besides a 65-yard catch-and-run by Saquon Barkley in the second half, Tate aforementioned circus grab of 17 yards marked New York's longest reception of the night. With rookie quarterback Daniel Jones underwhelming Monday, Tate was unable to post a fourth straight game with at least 80 yards. His impressive consistency when called upon, however, should keep him as one of Jones' favorite options in Week 10 versus the Jets.