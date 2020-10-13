site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-golden-tate-catches-four-passes | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Golden Tate: Catches four passes
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Tate caught four of his five targets for 42 yards against the Cowboys Sunday.
Darius Slayton has emerged as the No. 1 WR this year, and Sterling Shepard should return from his toe injury soon, so Tate will have to battle both and tight end Evan Engram for targets.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 22 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read