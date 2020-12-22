site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Golden Tate: Catches two passes
RotoWire Staff
Tate caught two of three passes for 13 yards Sunday against the Browns.
Tate played only 30 offensive snaps and is the fourth receiving option at this point behind Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Evan Engram.
