According to head coach Pat Shurmur, "things are looking good" regarding the prospect of Tate (foot) taking part in practice Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tate opened the week with a limited practice session due to a foot issue that recently surfaced, but it's unclear if his chances of suiting up Week 15 against Miami will be in any serious jeopardy. While he has a strong matchup ahead, Tate's status will be one to continue to monitor throughout the week.