Tate caught one of two targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Cardinals.

The veteran receiver's third-quarter catch was New York's longest play of the afternoon, and he came up just short of the end zone on the play, setting up a one-yard Dion Lewis score for the team's only points. He actually led the team in receiving yards as quarterback Daniel Jones struggled in his return, but Tate still hasn't reached 50 receiving yards in a game this season heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Browns.