Tate (lower body) is day-to-day with a possible hamstring injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The exact location of his injury hasn't been confirmed, but we at least know it's a lower-body issue, and apparently not one that's considered serious. Tate was removed from Monday's practice after he landed awkwardly while trying to catch a deep pass. He figures to see mostly shorter targets this season, primarily working the slot while Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard get most of the outside snaps.