Tate (calf) is labeled as doubtful heading into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

It appears the veteran wideout will be unavailable as the Giants fight for their postseason lives Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium. There always remains the possibility Tate has an unexpectedly rapid recovery and gains clearance from the team training staff during pregame warmups Sunday. Otherwise, a second consecutive absence from the 32-year-old will elevate the likes of Dante Pettis and Austin Mack into more prevalent wide receiver roles for a matchup against Dallas.