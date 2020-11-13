Tate (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official website reports.

Tate suffered a minor knee injury during Thursday's practice and was then a limited participant in Friday's session. He was a healthy scratch last week amidst some conflict with the team, but wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert suggested Tuesday that Tate likely would return to his slot role for Sunday's game against the Eagles. It's no longer clear Tate will be able to do so, potentially setting up Austin Mack for another week in a top-three role. The Eagles and Giants have a 1:00 ET kickoff, so Tate's status should be finalized by 11:30 a.m. when inactive lists are released.