Tate (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Tate was a limited participant in each practice for a second straight week, with Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com saying he "likes [Tate's] chances" to play in Sunday's game after seeing the veteran wide receivers increase his activity level Friday at practice. He was running routes at what appeared to be full speed, and coach Joe Judge mentioned after practice that Tate has been "progressing nicely." It sounds like Tate is better than 50/50 to play Sunday, but the Giants could take it down to a game-time decision ahead of their 1 p.m. ET kickoff. C.J. Board and Damion Ratley essentially shared the No. 3 receiver role with Tate out of the lineup last week, while tight ends Kaden Smith and Levine Toilolo combined for 53 offensive snaps. The Giants could use three-receiver sets more often if Tate is available Sunday.