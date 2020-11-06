Tate is working with the scout team at Friday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Tate made it clear he was unhappy with his role, but this probably isn't the change he was looking for. He was held out of practice Wednesday after publicly protesting his lack of targets, and it remains unclear how the Giants will handle the situation moving forward. Coach Joe Judge was asked about it Friday morning but didn't reveal an answer, instead promising to "discuss a lot of possibilities" after Friday's practice, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York.