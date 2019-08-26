Giants' Golden Tate: Ditches non-contact jersey
Tate (concussion) has shed his non-contact jersey and is working with the first team at Monday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Tate is suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, but he'll be able to practice through the preseason. After he serves his suspension, he'll be permitted to return to the team's active roster Sept. 30. By then, Tate should be well past his concussion issue and able to slide into a key role in the Giants offense Week 5.
